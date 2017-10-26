Kilkenny death for Thursday, October 26

The late Claire Prendergast

The death has occurred of Claire Prendergast (née Hannigan)

Kilmacshane, Inistioge, Kilkenny. Claire loving wife of the late John, sadly missed by her loving family, son Dermot, daughters, Cora and Orla, Deeply regretted by her sisters and brothers including Fr James Hannigan, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, New Ross from 3pm tomorrow Thursday (26th October) with prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St Colmiclle's Church, Inistioge for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery.