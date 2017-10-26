Kilkenny families completely split in two over Sunday's senior county hurling final

Two Kilkenny city families, normally close, are at breaking point ahead of Sunday's senior county hurling final between Dicksboro and James Stephens.

The Hennessys are synonymous with hurling and the James Stephens club. One member of the family and the club, Joe Hennessy won three All Ireland senior medals with the county and tasted all Ireland club glory with the team known as, the village.

Joe's sister, Eileen is married to Frank Morrissey and they are great Dicksboro supporters and volunteers. Eileen who does the club Lotto in the Boro clubhouse every Thursday night said she couldn't shout for the Village and will be supporting Dicksboro on Sunday despite the fact that all her brothers are Village men.

It gets even more complex. Frank Morrissey, hurled for Dicksboro and runs The Hennessy's Sports Shop in the Newpark Shopping Centre.

Frank along with his brothers Eamon and Niall grew up in Fatima Place, Kilkenny which is in St Canice's parish, placing it in Dicksboro territory. Niall and Eamon both hurled with James Stephens.

The game on Sunday in Nowlan Park has generated a lot of interest and marks the first time in 67 years that two city teams have met in a county final.