Kilkenny deaths for Friday, October 27

The late Ross Costigan

The death has occurred of Ross (John) Costigan, Aylesbury, Freshford Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on Wednesday the 25th of October 2017. Beloved son of John and Jean and loving brother of Jacqueline, Mark and Jessica. He will be deeply missed by his father, mother, brother and sisters, aunts, uncles, girlfriend Sarah, brother-in-law David, niece, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 8pm on Friday with rosary at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.30p.m. in St. Canice's Church followed by burial in Danesfort Cemetery.

The late Frances Mary Brennan

The death has occurred of Frances Mary Brennan (née Doheny), Collins Park, Callan, Kilkenny at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home and formerly of Mount Carmel Home and Collins Park, Callan, peacefully on Thursday 26th October 2017 in the loving care of Sarah and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan.Predeceased by her husband Jim and brother Seamus. Deeply regretted by her loving family, niece Jackie, grandniece Laura, Jackie’s husband Duncan, relatives, family and friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The late Tommy Greene

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Greene, Gowran Road, Dungarvan, Kilkenny

at St. James' Hospital, Dublin after a short illness. Predeceased by his brother Nicky. Deeply regretted by his brothers Johnny and Tony, his sisters Theresa, Ann, Biddy, and Mary, his nieces, nephews, sisters in law, relatives and friends R.I.P.

Reposing at Hehirs Funeral Home from 5 o clock on Friday evening with rosary at 6 pm. Removal from Hehirs Funeral Home on Saturday to St. Micheal and Davids Church, Dungarvan for 11 o clock Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Claire Prendergast

The death has occurred of Claire Prendergast (née Hannigan)

Kilmacshane, Inistioge, Kilkenny / New Ross, Kilkenny / Wexford. Claire loving wife of the late John, sadly missed by her loving family, son Dermot, daughters, Cora and Orla, Deeply regretted by her sisters and brothers including Fr James Hannigan, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, New Ross from 3pm tomorrow Thursday (26th October) with prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St Colmiclle's Church, Inistioge for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery.