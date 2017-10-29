ScareFest in Shankill Castle in Paulstown

It is almost Halloween and Shankill Castle have a splendid line up of events for you, from the charming to the outright ghoulish, over the next ten days with their annual ScareFest.

Children's events start each day at 11am with the Wand Making Workshop followed by a spooky daylight ghost tour.

At dusk we take the Teen Twilight Tour around the castle and graveyard. And for those of you with a little more guts, there is our ultimate Ghost Tour, (recommend for 15+) after dark, by candlelight through the most haunted areas of the castle and into the depths of the woods. Booking in advance is a must as tickets sell out very fast.

During all of this the new Coach House Café is open everyday 10am - 5pm until Sunday, November 5 when we close until spring. The café serves delicious cakes, luscious lunches and plenty of great coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

