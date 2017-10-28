Kilkenny thronged for Savour Food festival

The centre of Kilkenny city has been turned into 'Foodie Heaven' for the weekend as part of the 13th Savour Kilkenny food festival.

Thousands of people walked up and down the Parade enjoying the food stalls while many attended the free, seated cookery demonstrations in two giant marquees.

With free music and lots of attractions for families, it is expected that over 30,000 people will have gone through the pedestrianised area by Monday.