Kilkenny deaths over the October bank holiday weekend

The late Betty Stack

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Stack (née Butterfield), Wandesforde House, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny abd Castledermot, Kildare peacefully in the loving care of Michael and Anna Mc Donald at Wandesforde House, Moneenroe.

Betty, dearly beloved wife of the late Peter, beloved sister of late Sr. Patricia, Convent of Mercy, Australia, Molly, Dee, Ann, Matty, Dan and Maurice. Beloved sister-in-law of Patrick Dunne, Dromiskin and Mary Butterfield, Freepark, Ballytore. Loving aunt to her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was loved by and dearly loved the people of Castledermot.

The late Kitty (Kanga) Courtney

The death has occurred of Kitty (Kanga) Courtney (née Kinsella), 53 Oakley Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh passed away peacefully on October 28th, 2017, at her home.

Much loved mother of Tony and Tara and cherished sister of Breda, Moira, Rita, Nan, Carmel, Teresa and the late baby Ted.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, husband Matt, Daughter-in-law Bev, Bev’s daughter Anna, Anna’s daughter Thea, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow. Removal on Monday at 10a.m to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards on St Michael’s Cemetery, Tinnahinch, Co. Kilkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare and Éist, Carlow.

The late Tom Duncan

The death has taken place of Tom (Thomas) Reade Duncan, Newhouse, Thomastown. Co Kilkenny and formerly of The Motte Restaurant, Inistioge and Kilmoganny on Friday, 27th of October, 2017 at University Hospital Waterford. Sadly missed by his loving husband Alan Walton, sisters Mary, Kay and Geraldine, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, parents in law, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Tom will be resting at his home on Sunday and Monday afternoon. A private service will take place on Tuesday afternoon at Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please, donations to the Daffodil Centre. Box will be provided at the house.

The late Joan Costigan

The death has occurred of Joan Costigan, Rathkyle, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget on 27th October 2017 peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her daughters Sarah, Margaret, Jo and Mary, sister Ann, sons in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Jo Malone's house Rathkyle from midday Saturday 28th. Removal Saturday evening after 6pm prayers to St. Colman's Church, Conahy. Requiem Mass Sunday 29th at 11am followed by burial in Ballyouskill Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

The late Mary Hennessy

The death has occurred of Mary Hennessy (née Phelan)

Grovine, Kilkenny and late of Tullowglass, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny peacefully on Friday October 27th 2017, at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Joan (Parsons), Norah (Flynn), Martin and Marie-Therese (Andrews). She will be sadly missed by her daughters, son, sister Nora (Healy), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Martin's home (Grovine) from 4p.m. on Saturday with rosary at 8p.m. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12noon in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery.