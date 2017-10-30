Kilkenny man who opened the Motte Restaurant, Inistioge passes away

The Kilkenny equality campaigner and former owner of The Motte restaurant in inistioge has passed away.

The late Tom Reade Duncan of Newhouse, Thomastown and formerly of The Motte Restaurant, Inistioge and Kilmoganny died on Friday at University Hospital Waterford.

He campaigned for the same-sex marriage referendum. He worked for a time in England with the NHS in a senior management position before returning to Kilkenny to open the Motte which had a fantastic reputation.

He was a keen actor and was involved with the Shrughawadda Players in Kilmoganny. He was most of all, a very engaging, witty and fun person.

Tom will be resting at his home this afternoon (Monday). A private service will take place on Tuesday afternoon at Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please, donations to the Daffodil Centre. Box will be provided at the house.

Tom is survived by his husband Alan Walton; sisters Mary, Kay and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, parents-in-law, extended family and a wide circle of friends.