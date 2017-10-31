Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, October 31

The late Dessie Crosby

The death has occurred of Desmond (Dessie) Crosbie, Greenville, Kilmacow, Kilkenny and Wexford Town. Formerly of No. 16 Trinity Street, Wexford. Father of the late Richard. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maudie, daughter Eileen, son-in-law Tomás, brothers Michael, John and Brendan, grandchildren Eoin, Hannah and Ciara, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Granagh, Kilmacow from 4pm with prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to The Parkinson’s Association.

The late Paddy Houlihan

The death has occurred of Paddy Houlihan, late of The Slate Quarries, Tullahought, Kilkenny

Reposing on Tuesday in St. Joseph’s Home, Kilmoganny, from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to Tullahought Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Paddy Williams

The death has occurred of Paddy Williams, 16 Parkmore Tce., Gowran, Kilkenny. Paddy Williams 16 Parkmore Terrace, Gowran Co. Kilkenny died 30th October 2017 peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elsie, sons Ben, Patrick, and Michael, daughters Elizabeth, Catherine, and Bernadette, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, sons in law, daughter in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. R.I.P. Rosary at 8 o clock on Tuesday in Hehirs Funeral Home Kilkenny. Removal on Wednesday morning from Hehirs Funeral Home to Church of the Assumption Gowran for 11. 30 Requiem Mass . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.