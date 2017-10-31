Kilkenny couple's secret to 70 years of wedded bliss - Serenading each other

A Kilkenny couple who serenade each other every morning, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at the weekend.

It marked the first time in living memory that anyone from Graignamanagh celebrated their ‘platinum’ anniversary.

Tom Holden is 91 years young and his wife Bridie is 89. And it proved nearly impossible for well-wishers to get a card for a 70th wedding anniversary.

On Sunday, they celebrated their special day with a meal for family and close friends in the Duiske Inn. This was followed by music from the Mellow Chords.

The happy couple met over 70 years ago in Joyce’s shop in the town, where they both worked at that time. They have been inseparable since and had four children; Maureen (who passed away), Seamus, Sean and Thomas.

They have four grandchildren, Derek, David, Sean and Eimear and one great grandchild, Matthew.

The secret to their happiness and longevity is peace of mind and serenading each other every day. Neither of them ever smoked or drank and they walked every day.

Tramore remains their favourite holiday destination.

Their son, Thomas is chairman of Graignamanagh GAA Club and Tom snr loves hurling and named DJ Carey, as his favourite player of all time.

They have lived in Fairview since the 1950s and Tom, for many years, called the bingo numbers at the weekly bingo while Bridie frequents the bingo sessions in Graig and around the country.