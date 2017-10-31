Exclusive: Kilkenny County Council’s €1.6m bill for ‘slips and trips’

Kilkenny County Council’s insurers paid out over €1.6 million in settled claim cases since 2014 with one of the the main causes relating to “slipping or tripping” and settlements have been steadily increasing each year.

The information was obtained following a Freedom of Information request by the Kilkenny People with details of the claim cases settled split into “motor, public liability and property”.

Fianna Fáil Councillor, Andrew McGuinness, said: “These figures are very worrying and I believe this information should be presented to the elected members as it is very relevant now as we decide our budget for 2018.”

In a statement, Kilkenny County Council said: “There will no increase in insurance premiums in 2018.”

For more on this story, pick up this week's Kilkenny People.