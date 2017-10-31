LEADER call out for county’s ‘Nore Vision’

Kilkenny LEADER Partnership (KLP) and The Nore Vision are visiting communities along the River Nore this November to hear what people want for the river, its land and people.

The Nore Vision is a partnership of residents, nature lovers, farmers and agencies seeking to imagine a brighter future for their river, the land that feeds it and its communities.

“The Nore Vision takes a novel approach to the future of our freshwater resources because it starts with what we have in common,” said Declan Rice, KLP’s CEO.

“Every single person lives in a river catchment, drinks its water and affects its quality by ordinary activities like showering, flushing toilets, cooking and doing laundry. This is about us taking collective responsibility and creating a vision that compels us to work together in order to bring about the future that we want.”

Upcoming gatherings in five Nore communities will hear about people’s interest in the river, their concerns as well as their hopes and dreams for the future..

“The Nore Vision is about people’s quality of life, the reputation of Kilkenny’s farm produce, the attractiveness of its communities as places to live, work and raise families, and its draw as a visitor destination,” Gabrielle Carroll, Enterprise and Project Officer with KLP said.

“At these upcoming community meetings, we want to hear from people living, farming and working in other sectors, enjoying their retirement, as well as young people growing up throughout the Nore catchment.”

Agencies including Kilkenny County Council, the Local Authority Waters and Communities Office (LAWCO), the OPW, NPWS, IFI and The Heritage Council are working with KLP on the Vision.

Dates and venues for The Nore Vision community meetings:

Kilkenny - The Heritage Council, Church Lane on Monday, November 6th at 7:30pm

Thomastown - Grennan College, Lady’s Well Street on Wednesday, November 8th at 7:30pm

Callan - The Friary Building, West Street on Thursday, November 9th at 7:30pm

Ballyragget – Venue to be confirmed, on Wednesday, November 15th at 7:30pm

Urlingford – The Mill Family Resource Centre, Main Street on Thursday, November 16th at 7:30pm

Contact - TheNoreVision@gmail.com