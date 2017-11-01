Kilkenny death for Wednesday, November 1

Sean Keane

Kilkenny death

Rest in peace

The late Bernard (Barney) young

The death has occurred of Bernard (Barney) Young, 41 Hillside View, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and formerly of Ballylifford, Ballinderry Bridge, Co. Derry. Pre-deceased by his wife Sally and daughter Catherine. Sadly missed by his loving family: sons Brian, Art, Liam, Cormac, and Fergal; daughters Sally, Mairead, and Deirdre; sisters Mary and Peggy, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later