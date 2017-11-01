Kilkenny death for Wednesday, November 1

The late Bernard (Barney) young

The death has occurred of Bernard (Barney) Young, 41 Hillside View, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and formerly of Ballylifford, Ballinderry Bridge, Co. Derry. Pre-deceased by his wife Sally and daughter Catherine. Sadly missed by his loving family: sons Brian, Art, Liam, Cormac, and Fergal; daughters Sally, Mairead, and Deirdre; sisters Mary and Peggy, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later