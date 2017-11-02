Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, November 2

The late Gerry Gaule

The death has occurred of Gerry Gaule, Tennypark, Callan Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 1st November 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of Anna and the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Gerry, beloved husband of Maura and much loved father of Linda, Gerard and Emily, sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters Anne and Ena, mother-in-law Mary (Cullen), daughter-in-law Siobhán, Linda's partner Ray, Emily's partner Billy, grandchildren Billy, Dáithí, Gerry and Grace, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5 o'clock on Thursday with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private on Friday please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society.

The late Paddy Hogan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Hogan, 15 Stephen's Street, Kilkenny City on 1st November 2017, peacefully, at his home, Patrick (Paddy), beloved husband of Agnes and loving father of Billy, John, Pat and Brian, sadly missed by his wife and family, sister Dolores, daughters-in-law Kirsty and Joanne, grandchildren Liam, Maeve and William, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 5 o'clock on Thursday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private please.

The late Mick Walsh

he death has occurred of Mick (Michael) Walsh, Mick (Michael) Walsh formerly of Parkmore Terrace Gowran Co. Kilkenny and Rathcash Clifden Co. Kilkenny and Kilkenny County Council. Died Tuesday 31st October 2017, peacefully at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by Betty, Sons Paul, John, Michael, and predeceased by John Paul, Daughter Ann Marie, Brothers, Sisters, Brothers in law, Sisters in law, Grandchildren, Nephews, Nieces, relatives, and friends R.I.P. Reposing at Hehirs Funeral Home Kilkenny on Friday evening from 6 .30pm with rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning from Hehirs Funeral Home to Church of the Assumption Gowran for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only,donations if desired to Gowran Abbey Nursing Home.