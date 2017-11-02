Kilkenny High Street 'being destroyed by gaudy plastic signs'

The fabric of Kilkenny city centre is being downgraded by gaudy, plastic signs which are taking away from the medieval character of the city.

That's the opinion of Cllr Malcolm Noonan after the latest non-traditional shopfront was unveiled yesterday at Sports Direct new shop on High Street.

"We’re spending a fortune attracting tourists to a medieval city yet refusing to preserve the fabric of the core of the city," he said.

Cllr Noonan pointed out that the 'cheap hoarding' received planning permission from Kilkenny County council. "Kilkenny can do better, poor architectural standards have crept into our town centre," he said.