Stoneyford and Ballyhale Garda Stations now manned

Two full time gardaí have been deployed to rural stations, that had previously been unmanned for a number of years.

In recent weeks Garda Tina Walsh has been assigned to Stoneyford Garda Station and Garda Janet Gough is now working out of Ballyhale Garda Station. Previously both stations had been unmanned for a number of years. The moves have been welcomed both by the people living there and public representatives.

On Wednesday Superintendent Ger Egan of Thomastown Garda Station attended Stoneyford Garda Station along with Sergeant Catherine O'Gorman to meet with Garda Walsh.

“This is the first time that Stoneyford Garda Station has been manned since October 2012. It is fantastic that we now have a full time garda attached to and working from this station and indeed from our station in Ballyhale . This was made possible by the allocation of more resources to Thomastown Garda Station. This extra injection of resources is to be welcomed and it allows us to get out into the community and means that people will get to know their local garda,” remarked Supt Egan.

Superintendent Dominic Hayes told The Kilkenny People that he was delighted to see members manning the two stations which are now open to the public.

“I hope that every townland and parish in Kilkenny will have a garda attached to it. We are going back to policing on the ground. I want every parish and townland to have a garda attached to it who will know the people and the people will know them,” he said.

Chief Supt Hayes and Supt Egan also did a walkabout in the village to meet locals and hear any concerns or ideas on how best to improve safety and security.

An additional member, Garda Colm O'Loughlin, has also been appointed to Graignamanagh with responsibilty for Paulstown.