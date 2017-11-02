Kilkenny gardaí appeal for information on Black Passat
Man reported making 'a suspicious approach to a child'
Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information on a black Volkswagen Passat following an incident on the College Road yesterday evening.
A young girl was out walking when she was approached by a man in a Black Volkswagen Passat. The incident happened close to the garage on the College Road and gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.
"We are investigating a suspicious approach to a child. The car is a black Volkswagen Passat with chrome trim around the window," a garda spokesman said.
Anyone who has information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.
