Kilkenny gardaí appeal for information on Black Passat

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information on a black Volkswagen Passat following an incident on the College Road yesterday evening.

A young girl was out walking when she was approached by a man in a Black Volkswagen Passat. The incident happened close to the garage on the College Road and gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

"We are investigating a suspicious approach to a child. The car is a black Volkswagen Passat with chrome trim around the window," a garda spokesman said.

Anyone who has information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.