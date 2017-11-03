Kilkenny death for Friday, November 3

The late Anne Heffernan

The death has occurred of Anne Heffernan (née Duffy) Michael Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 2nd November 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, beloved wife of the late Andy and loving mother of Deirdre, Andrew and Therese, she will be sadly missed by her sister Betty, brother Paddy, sons-in-law Ray and Fran, daughter-in-law Maureen and most particularly by her 7 grandchildren, Niall, Colm, Claire, Eily,Clodagh, Anthony and Andrew, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 4pm today Friday with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please.