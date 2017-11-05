Kilkenny estates commended for trojan work in improving their local environment

Kilkenny County Council hosted an event in the Parade Tower to congratulate the winners of the Kilkenny County Council Tidy Estates awards.

Congratulating the winners Colette Byrne, CEO Kilkenny Co Council, gave a presentation on projects around the city and county.

Council Cathaoirleach David Fitzgerald also congratulated the participants, presenting the winners with certificates. The Chairs of the Kilkenny County Council Municipal Districts, Cllr and Mayor Michael Doyle, Cllr Fidelis Doherty and Cllr Johnny Brennan were also in attendance.

The aim of this competition is to encourage residents to take an active role in improving the physical appearance of their estate.

The competition encourages resident associations across the city and county to plan estate management works within their estates.

The initiative has been and will continue to be actively supported by Kilkenny County Council.

The Council appreciates all of the volunteers who actively work towards improving the physical appearance of their estate and who have contributed in a very positive way.

There were three categories in the 2017 awards including larger, medium and smaller sized estates.

Winners in the large category are: Ashfield, Leaca Ard, Ferrybank and Woodview, Freshford. Winners in the medium category are De la Salle Place; Brandon Park, Graignamanagh and St Mary’s Avenue, Urlingford.

In the smaller estates category the winners are Fr Raftice Place, Moneenroe; St Patrick’s Close, Mullinavat and Hillcrest, Piltown.