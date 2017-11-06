Kilkenny deaths for Monday, November 6

The late Pat Kealy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Kealy

20 Maryville, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and London, England. Pat will be sadly missed by his sisters Betty and Annette, nieces Pamela and Collette, nephew Paul, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 3pm on Tuesday.

Funeral Prayers on Tuesday evening at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery.

The late Molly Farrell

The death has occurred of Molly Farrell (née Farrell), Barryville, Rosslare Harbour, Wexford and late of Damerstown, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny), Nov 4, 2017, at her residence, Molly, beloved wife of the late Mick and loving mother of Marian, Eva, Ann and Ben, sister of Sarah, Sean, Canice, Denis and Liam; sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R. I. P. Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 12noon until 8pm. Removal on Monday at 11.30am to St. Patrick’s Church Rosslare Harbour for funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery Kilrane.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Wexford Hospice Homecare or

Irish Cancer Society.

The late Daniel Hearne

The death has occurred of Daniel Hearne, Redgap, Hugginstown, Kilkenny - Daniel (Danny) brother of the late Paddy, Jimmy, Nelly Kelly and Bridget Millae, died peacefully at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown in his ninety ninth year.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces, great grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Chapel, Thomastown from 4 pm on Sunday with Rosary at 7 pm followed by removal to the Carmelite Friary, Knocktopher. Requiem Mass at 11 am on Monday with interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Hugginstown, Co Kilkenny. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Friends of St Columba's box will be provided.



