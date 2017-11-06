Woman avoided wall collapse in Kilkenny after she stumbled

The lead story 50 years ago last week on Friday, November 3, 1967 was the lucky escape of an officemanager in Callan.

The Kilkenny lady was working in the town when she stumbled from one room to another, and as she did, the room behind her collapsed.

The property was Finnigan’s bookies, and it was on the old Dublin-Cork road. The constant vibrations of heavy traffic was considered in the story as a reason for weakening the structure - it was expected to be demolished.

Also this week, the seven fire stations in Kilkenny held competitions among themselves testing all their skills.

And the local Credit Union hosted an international seminar as the community financial bank really took hold in the country.