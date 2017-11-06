St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny has highest number of patients on trolleys in the country today

St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny has the most overcrowded Emergency Department in the country today, according to the latest figures from the INMO's Trolleywatch.

The daily figures for the local hospital show 36 patients are waiting on trolleys, up from 27 just before the weekend (Friday). Overcrowding has posed a problem throughout this year, with ward closures due to renovation works exacerbating the crisis.

Earlier in the year, the Surgical One ward was closed for renovations and now the Surgical Two ward, which has 30 beds is undergoing an essential maintenance upgrade.

Last week, a photo emerged of ambulances queuing outside the local hospital due to a lack of room inside for the patients.

This year has been the worst year so far for overcrowding at St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny since INMO data collection began, with record numbers left without a bed in 2017. Between January and July, a total of 2,456 patients were waiting on trolleys and wards - an increase of 497 people on the number for the same period last year.