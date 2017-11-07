Kilkenny meeting on iron blood disorder

Haemochromatosis is a very serious, iron overload disorder. It is more prevalent in Ireland than anywhere else in the world.

Symptoms include chronic fatigue, joint pain, diabetes, loss of sex drive and irregular heartbeat.

A meeting in Kilkenny next Monday, November 13 will provide an opportunity to talk to experts in the field. It will take place in the Pembroke Hotel on Patrick Street at 7.30pm.

Speakers will include: Professor Gary Courtney FRCPI and Hepatology; nurse specialists, Noreen Maher, Pauline Carroll and Angela Buggy. All are attached to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

If not detected in time, Haemochromatosis can lead to organ damage and even death.

If diagnosed and treated in time the person will have a normal life expectancy. Hence the importance of early diagnosis.

One in 83 Irish people are predisposed to have Haemochromatosis .

Many more are carriers and it is genetic

The treatment involves having your blood taken on a regular basis.

Symptoms

Iron builds up slowly so the symptoms may not appear until the age of 30 to 40 years.

The symptoms include Chronic fatigue; impotence; arthritis, diabetes; liver disorders; cardiomyopathy• Skin pigmentation.