Breaking: Shocking figures on Kilkenny's ambulance cover revealed
The number of emergency ambulances on duty every night in Kilkenny comes to...
Stock image
Kilkenny has just two emergency ambulances on duty each night for its population of 100,000 people, the Kilkenny People can reveal.
The information was obtained following a Freedom of Information request which sought a breakdown of the availability of ambulances in Kilkenny on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week.
The HSE said the ambulances can be deployed elsewhere and resources from outside Kilkenny can also be deployed into the county “according to demand”.
Fianna Fáil's John McGuinness, said: “It’s not as if the ambulances are static. The National Ambulance Service needs to be placed strategically from a local perspective.”
While Deputy Bobby Aylward added: “One ambulance cannot cater for 50,000 people on a nightly basis. This is not sustainable. This must be looked at urgently.”
For more on this story, pick up this week's Kilkenny People.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on