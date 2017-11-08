Kilkenny city's most famous pig has gone missing
Dore's
The famous pig over the former Dore's butcher shop is gone
Kilkenny people woke up one morning last week to find the portly pig which had graced the first storey ledge of Dore's butcher shop on Parliament Street for many, many years had been replaced by an ice cream cup.
The life-size replica was synonymous with the street.
The friendly porker wasn't robbed by some swine but removed to make away for signage, promoting a new ice cream outlet.
