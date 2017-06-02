St Catherine's Nursing Home in Freshford set to close with the loss of twenty jobs

St Catherines Nursing Home in Freshford is set to close with the loss of approximately twenty jobs.

The 26-bedroom unit currently has 15 residents. All residents and their families have been notified of the closure.

Local councillor Michael McCarthy said he was 'shocked and saddened to learn of the closure of St Catherines'.

According to the owner it is 'a personal and circumstantial decision' to close the premises in the heart of the village.

Cllr McCarthy described the premises as 'a huge asset which gave great employment and provided a wonderful service'.