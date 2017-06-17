Sun smiles as crowds flock to Kilkenny for Féile

Kilkenny has been blessed with the weather this weekend as thousands flock here to take part in the eagerly-anticipated national Féile na nGael competition.

Over 8,000 under-14 players are participating in the festival, which is taking place in clubs across Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford. Around 100,000 people are in the south-east region for the various events.

At Friday's meeting of the Kilkenny City Municipal District, local councillor Peter 'Chap' Cleere said he welcomed the thousands of visitors, and said it was a huge boost for the local economy.

"It's great to see such a fantastic event taking place here," said the Fianna Fail councillor.