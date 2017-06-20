Missing girl last seen in Kilkenny City

The public have been asked for their help to find a 16-year-old girl missing from Drogheda who has last been seen in Kilkenny city.

Natasha McNeill was seen at Scotch Hall in Drogheda at around 12.15pm on Saturday 17 June.

She was since seen at Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny on the afternoon of Monday 19 June.

She is described as being 1.57m (5'2) tall, of slight build with brown eyes and black hair that is usually worn in a long pony tail.

When last seen she was wearing an over-sized grey sweat shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.