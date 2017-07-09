Kilkenny mourns a visionary, community activist and friend

Tributes have been paid to a woman who will be remembered for the strong and positive impact she had on her local community.

Elinor Mountain passed away over the weekend surrounded by her family. Originally from Sheffield she made Kilkenny her home and was involved in all facets of community life and campaigned for more awareness surrounding mental health and also for cultural acceptance and equality for all ethnic groups and nationalities.

A strong believer in fairness and equality Elinor often spoke out on behalf of those who needed their voices to be heard.

She worked hard to ensure that Kilkenny is an inclusive place to live and believed passionately in integration and social justice and endeavoured to make her local environment a better place for all.

Cllr Malcolm Noonan posted on his Facebook account paying tribute to the late Ms Mountain who was heavily involved in community work up until her death.

"My first direct involvement with Elinor was with the Lifeline Suicide Prevention Forum. We worked closely together for that few years but as always with Elinor our paths crossed many times because she was a networker; an enabler, a campaigner and an activist. Her work spanned ecology, mental health, art, integration, social enterprise, spirituality and so many other realms.

"First and foremost she will be a great loss to her family, then to her friends and wide social network, but she is a great loss to our whole community. Her compassion for others, her fierce sense of and passion for social justice were what drove her to stay curious and explore right to the end of her time here. She took such joy to see the recent Solidarity Dinner take place in the City and was excited at the prospect of Kilkenny taking in families from the conflict in Syria.

"She sought to bring people together in a spirit of hope and love. As we mourn her loss, we can build on her legacy and continue the fight for a safer and more inclusive world."

An interfaith ceremony to celebrate Elinor's life is expected to be held over the coming days.