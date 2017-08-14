Deaths in Kilkenny, August 14, 2017

The late Jonathan Fitzpatrick

The death has taken place of Jonathan Fitzpatrick (23 years), Keatingstown House, Kilkenny. Tragically on the 12th of August 2017. Eldest son of his heartbroken parents Sharon and Joe, best brother of James, Susan and Killian, grandson of John and Agatha Butler. Dearly missed by his grand-aunts Mary McNamara and Sr. Patricia Butler, aunts, uncles, cousins and a circle of great friends.

Reposing at Keatingstown House on Tuesday (15th of August) from 3p.m. until 8p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (16th of August) in St. Canice's Church at 11a.m. with burial afterwards.

The late John Patrick (Johnny) Fleming

The death has taken place of John Patrick (Johnny) Fleming, late of Skough, Carrick on Suir, Co. Kilkenny. Who died on Wednesday, August 9th. Reposing at his residence on Saturday, August 12th, from 2pm with removal on Sunday, August 13th, at 9.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Faugheen for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Crumlin Children’s Hospital. House private on Sunday morning please.

The late Philip Dungan

The death has taken place of Dungan Philip, of Ballinakill, Mullinavat, Kilkenny

Deeply regretted by his brother Patrick, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Bridget, Patricia and Anna, nephews Patrick, Philip and John-Paul, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.00pm with prayers at 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.