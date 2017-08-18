Deaths in Kilkenny, August 18, 2017

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Murphy, Brownsford Castle, Tullogher, Kilkenny.



On 16th August 2017. Andrew (Andy), beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Tom, John, and Catherine. Deeply regretted by his loving family daughters-in-law Laura and Georgina, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren, brothers Thomas, Billy and Fr Johnny, sisters Mary (O'Shea) and Sr.Pius, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm on Saturday 19th August with removal to St. Adian's Church, Tullogher at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am on Sunday, 20th August, with burial afterwards in Mullinarrigle (Listerlin) Cemetery.