Notice: Road closures in Kilkenny City this weekend

Motorists planning to travel in or around Kilkenny City this weekend should be aware that a number of local roads are set to close at various stages, due to the hosting of Rás na mBán and Cannonball Run.

On Saturday, The Parade, Castle Road, Nuncio Road, Waterford Road at roundabout at Nuncio Road, Upper Patrick Street, Lower Patrick Street, Rose Inn Street, and High Street from the Parade to Friary Street will be closed from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

On Sunday, the Parade/Castle Road from its junction with Rose Inn Street to its junction with Nuncio Road from 11am until 10pm. No parking will be allowed at the Parade, during the closure.

Kilkenny County Council has announced the temporary closures on its website.