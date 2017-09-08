Breaking: Gardai in north Kilkenny hunt for a number of men after burglary reportedly disturbed

Gardaí are hunting for a number of men in relation to suspected criminal activity in an area of north Kilkenny this afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm, a silver saloon-type Ford car was spotted in the area between Freshford and Ballyragget. It's understood that its occupants may have been disturbed during a possible burglary.

Gardaí were alerted and were quickly on the scene. They found the vehicle abandoned nearby.

The vehicle has been described as a silver Ford Mondeo saloon-type with a '04-G' registration. A number of males were in the car when it was initially reported.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or may have seen the vehicle or individuals in question should contact Gardaí at Castlecomer on 056-4441222 or Kilkenny on 056-7775000.