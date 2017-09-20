Still time to sign up to The Coalface at Castlecomer Discovery Park

Over 200 competitors will participate in Kilkenny's first adventure race, The Coalface at the Discovery Park this Saturday.

The single-day adventure duathlon race will take place in a former open cast mining area adjacent to the Park. Participants will run and cycle sections of running trails, forest tracks and hills on courses, ranging from Elite (78km) to Sport (56km) and Challenge (30km).

For more information or to register see www.coalfacerace.ie