Cash stolen during burglary at Callan business premises

A business premises in Callan was targeted in recent days and gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance.

The business on Green Street in Callan was broken into between 1.30am and 7am on Friday morning.

Entry was gained by smashing a rear glass window and a quantity of cash was stolen. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Green Street area of Callan in the early hours of Friday morning to contact them.