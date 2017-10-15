Hurricane Ophelia: Kilkenny's schools, libraries, court, and other public amenities to close

Along with schools and creches, Kilkenny County Council has said all libraries, Dunmore recycling centre, Woodstock Gardens and other public amenities will be closed tomorrow (Monday) due to the severe weather.

Kilkenny District Court will be closed also, with the cases to be heard on Tuesday now. A number of local businesses have indicated they will remain closed.

Meanwhile, Gardaí have appealed to all motorists and members of the public to not make any non-essential journeys.

"There should be no cycling and drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists should also be aware of the extreme danger posed by gale force winds as they are particularly vulnerable," say Gardai.

"People living in coastal areas are also being warned of the risk posed by flooding from storm surge and the Coast Guard is requesting members of the public to avoid any visits or walks to coastal or cliff areas and waterways.

"It is envisaged that there will be significant damage caused by winds, especially in the nature of fallen trees and downed power wires. Please assume that any fallen wires are live and do not approach or touch the wires. Please report any fallen wires to the emergency services."