Kilkenny’s first speakEATsy takes place this Sunday

What makes a resilient, deeply sustainable region – and what role does food play in this? How can people make stronger connections with producers in their locale who share their environmental values? And how much fun can we have finding out? Pop along to Kilkenny’s first speakEATsy to investigate!

As an idea and event, speakEATsy emerged from the Cloughjordan ecovillage. There a range of eco food innovators have established a community owned and operated farm, an award winning bakery, an edible landscape designed to permaculture principles, a windfall apple press, a community food and crafts co-op, along with a dozen more food or food related initiatives. And these - and their interconnections - make up part of the food and the stories of this speakEATsy.

Shared food, words and music are great ways to bring people together – SpeakEATsy is a novel take on these simple ingredients and an impulse to cultivate community. And SpeakEATsy - an event which emerged from Cloughjordan Ecovillage, an ecosystem of food innovation in the Irish midlands – is coming to Savour!

This #SpeakEATsy is a bespoke show tailored to Savour Kilkenny, featuring craft beer reception, sit down meal, incredible live music, performance poetry, compelling interview-led conversations & swing DJs to finish. Join hosts Dr. Oliver Moore and Davie Philip from Cloughjordan, out back in the idiosyncratic aesthetic splendour of Billy Byrnes, for an experience that is far more than the sum of its parts. What more could a body and mind ask for?

#SpeakEATsy at Savour opens afood or food realted t 5PM for those who have pre booked with a complimentary craft beer reception by local craft brewery Costellos. Next up, a sit down meal tailored to theme and brought to you by Cloughjordan’s Night Orchard - showcasing the best of what that ecoinnovative region provides – and Kilkenny’s own Market Kitchen.

This meal will includes produce from the multi award winning Riot Rye Bakehouse & Bread School (RAI Cookery School of the Year 2017) and Ireland’s only community owned and operated farm in Cloughjordan.

Peppered throughout the evening, from five onwards, experience performance poets and acoustic musicians bearing their collective hearts. Acts here include Cuirt poetry slam winner 2016 Mel White, Cloughjordan based singer-songwriter Maggie McEntee and local Kilkenny warbling folk wonderboys the Savage Jim Breen.

A new addition to the already brimming programme, all the way from the Indian sub-continent, is sarod player Sougata Roy Chowdhury, accompanied by Shariajdeep Singe. Sougata is one of the world’s most accomplished sarod players, so it’s a real pleasure and a privilege to have him perform with us.

Stories and compelling conversations will take us deeper into the real essence of the meaning of food and community. We ask – how can we, collectively, through our daily food choices, commit more to our locale and the living world around us? What are the methods trialled in Cloughjordan, how do they work, and can they be replicated elsewhere? We will hear from local food and sustainability innovators from the Cloughjordan Ecovillage including Julie Lockett of Riot Rye Bakehouse and Bread School, while all manner of local Kilkenny food heroes will pop up throughout the night. This includes Brian Dillon, who has embarked on a really innovative apple tree initiative in the region.

Then, dance the evening away to Dastardly Dapper Djs of the Boudoir Sessions purveying the finest gramophone groovers. That’s two parts 20s swing, one part 50s calypso and a dash of 40s boogie woogie to boot. These festival favourites have run themed pre 60s events at festival all over Ireland, from Westport to Stradbally's Electric Picnic.

Booking essential, places strictly limited to 60 people. Click here to secure you space. http://cultivate.ie/ community-resilience/1285- speakeatsy-at-savour-kilkenny (the last 3 of these have sold out!). Tickets E30.

SpeakEATsy 5-9PM main show, Boudoir Sessions DJs on to closing time.

Billy Byrne’s bar, John Street, Kilkenny. Sunday 29th October. Ticket E30