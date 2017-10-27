Kilkenny hospital director backs Public Alcohol Health Bill

The Clinical Director of St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny Garry Courtney met the Minister for Health Simon Harris recently at the Alcohol Health Alliance event in Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, in support of the Public Health Alcohol Bill.

Prof Courtney is part of a group of public health advocates, supporting the Public Health Alcohol Bill.

The Alcohol Health Alliance, recently released finding from an opinion poll it commissioned over summer 2017. The poll shows overwhelming public support for Government adopting the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill, and all its provisions:

92% agree alcohol consumption is too high; 78% are concerned about children and their exposure to alcohol; 74% support Government intervention to reduce alcohol consumption and to protect people from alcohol-related harm; 82% support Government action to curb alcohol marketing that appeals to young people.

The Alcohol Health Alliance is represented by a number of its 52 members, including many of the country’s leading spokespeople from a range of medical professions and clinical expertise, as well as specifically related Non-Governmental Agencies, who together have been advocating for this historic legislation to be enacted.

The Alcohol Health Alliance was established by Alcohol Action Ireland and the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI), and brings together a wide range of public health campaigners whose mission is to reduce the harm caused by alcohol In Ireland.