'Hellfire Club' grandfather clock goes on sale at Kilkenny auction

An important 18th Century Irish mahogany Grandfather Clock with strong links to the Hellfire Club will go to Auction on Tuesday, November 14th in Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers, Castlecomer, Kilkenny.

Its provenance is linked by tradition to the Hellfire Club, having been in the possession of the McCartney Family for generations and prior to that, by family tradition, it was pride of place in the Hellfire Club.

The carvings on the clock indicate its significance with the devilish club as design features include brass dial Roman numerals by Charles Gillespy of Dublin along with a glazed door flanked by Corinthian columns. Over a shaped panel door the image of a demonic figure is depicted with fruit draped from its mouth. The clock is dated '1749' and other features linked the club include a carved burning flame with the panelled base depicting a hand which is holding cards, and crossed pikes on bracket feet.

Established in the 18th Century, the Hell Fire Club was associated with outrageous behaviour, depravity and occult practises. Items linked to club are extremely rare. See fonsiemealy.ie for more information on the upcoming auction