Vigil held to remember Savita Halappanavar in Kilkenny

A vigil was held in Kilkenny to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of Savita Halappanavar.

Savita died in on October 28, 2012 at Galway University Hospital, a week after she was admitted with back pain and was found to be miscarrying, 17 weeks into a pregnancy.

She requested to have her pregnancy terminated. Despite the fact her pregnancy wasn’t viable, doctors refused her request as they could still identify a foetal heartbeat. She was diagnosed with sepsis and died from multi-organ failure and septic shock.



Local campaign group Kilkenny For Choice held a vigil in her honour at the town hall on Saturday evening. Attendees were invited to hear about Savita’s life and write messages on candles for loved ones also affected by the 8th amendment.

“The country still mourns Savita’s death,” said Tanya Cody of Kilkenny For Choice.

“Her death could have been totally avoidable. She, like many other women have been let down by the outdated laws of the constitution. A woman should have the right to choose what’s best for her.”

Kilkenny’s vigil for Savita was held in conjunction with vigils across the country and the world. Other vigils included Dublin, Cork, Belfast, Galway, Cobh, Wexford, Waterford, Limerick, Dundalk, Louth, Meath, Sligo, Longford, London and Newyork.







