New bus for Kilkenny branch of Irish Wheelchair Association

The Irish Wheelchair Association has just launched their new fully accessible bus that was purchased with the support of the people and businesses of Kilkenny through the Kilkenny Valentines Ball.

The Kilkenny Valentines Ball Committee who raised this money for IWA consisted of Mary Harrington who has led the fundraiser since its inception, her mother Carmel Harrington who supported every move and the members of IWA Kilkenny City Branch - Molly Martin, Chairperson; Bridget Kelly, Secretary; Maureen and Sean Cullen, Joint Treasurers and many others from Kilkenny IWA and the local community and businesses.

The bus was launched by chairperson Molly Martin and blessed by Father Roderick Whearty in IWA Claddagh Court recently and was followed by a buffet and music from the musicians of the Kitchen Sessions.

If you would like to learn more about IWA services or Volunteering contact Tony Coy Service Coordinator IWA Claddagh Court College Rd Kilkenny 056-7762775.