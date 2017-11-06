Fantastic achievement as Piltown woman named CarePlus' Kilkenny Carer of the Year

Lisa O’ Shea from Piltown has been announced as the CarePlus Pharmacy Kilkenny Carer of the Year 2017.

A special event was held in Lisa’s honour in KCLR studios recently where she was presented with a gift from CarePlus Pharmacy and Family Carers Ireland. Lisa was nominated by her sister Caroline who she describes as 'the strongest and most hardworking person she knows'. She provides full time care to her daughter, Jodie, who was starved of oxygen at birth.

Jodie has cerebral palsy and scoliosis, with her spine curvature being 91 degrees meaning she is unable to have any surgery. She also has uncontrolled epilepsy and may have anywhere up to 10 seizures every day.

Lisa also has two younger daughters, Lauryn (9) and Courtney (6) who are a great help in caring for their sister Jodie. Lisa’s day typically starts at six am where she administers Jodie’s medication and gets organised for the day ahead.

Jodie attends school in Waterford which means that Lisa travels to and from Waterford daily. She then returns to Kilkenny to get her two youngest girls ready for school; this all takes place by 8.30am each morning.

“We are absolutely delighted that Lisa has been awarded the title of the CarePlus Pharmacy Kilkenny Carer of the Year 2017," said Mary Walsh, Family Carer Support Officer.

"Carers play an absolutely vital role in society, and they are at times the forgotten workforce. This is the first year that CarePlus Pharmacy have sponsored the event and we are hugely grateful for their support and look forward to working with them for many years to come”.

Lisa will now attend a special ceremony which will be held in Dublin on November 22, honouring award recipients from across the country.

One family carer will be chosen as Ireland’s Carer of the Year 2017 at what will be the eleventh annual awards ceremony. This year, four regional Young Carers of the Year will once again be honoured due to the significant increase in nominations for young people who are providing care in the home.

Family Carers Ireland provides a range of supports and services for family carers through its 22 resource centres nationwide and advocates fairness for carers. 2017 also saw the organisation launch its ‘Share the Care’ campaign to help family carers self-identify and seek supports.www.familycarers.ie / www.careplus.ie.