Kilkenny suspects seen on Garda CCTV cameras
The two men were observed entering a John Street premises in the early hours of Halloween morning
Two suspects have appeared in court in connection with a burglary at a John Street premises in the early hours of Halloween morning.
The pair were observed forcing the door open and entering the premises on Garda CCTV.
Gardaí immediately went to the scene and the two men were arrested.
Both men have appeared in court in connection with the incident.
