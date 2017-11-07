Gardaí attend scene of road traffic collision in Kilkenny City

The road is clear again at the busy roundabout at Troysgate in Kilkenny City after a road traffic collision this morning.

A black Nissan vehicle was damaged in the incident, ending up off the road, across the footpath and an adjacent flowerbed. A signpost was also damaged.

Thankfully no one was badly injured, and Gardaí were quickly on the scene.

Local photographer Pat Moore managed to take this picture of the incident shortly after it happened. The road is clear and open to traffic.