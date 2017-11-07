EXCLUSIVE: Gardaí make fresh appeal over murder of Kilkenny mother

Gardaí are making a fresh appeal looking for information on the murder of a Kilkenny mother 33 years ago.

Marie Tierney was reported missing by her husband Jim on October 22, 1984. He told gardaí that she left her home at Clinstown, Jenkinstown at approximately 10.30pm on October 21, 1984 in the family car, Renault 18 registration number 35-HIP.

The car was located at Newpark Fen the following day. Statements from a number of witnesses report that the car abandoned at Newpark from 11pm on October 21.

A number of searches were carried out by gardaí and Marie Tierney's family and friends at the time of her disappearance.

On December 21, 1984 her body was located in a ditch by a male out walking on the Bleach Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

A post mortem was conducted and a murder investigation launched.

To date, over 500 lines of enquiry have been opened and over 200 witness statements have been recorded. Over the coming months gardaí will be speaking to everyone who made statements in relation to the investigation and are appealing to any person who may have information into the death of Marie Tierney to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to people who have not yet made themselves known to gardaí, or who for whatever reason, were unable to make themselves available at the time.

“With the passage of time relationships or circumstances may have changed which may enable persons to come forward with information to gardaí that they may not have done previously. Time may have given context to something they felt was unimportant at the time but may be of assistance now,” said Superintendent Derek Hughes who is heading the investigation.

A garda spokesperson also confirmed that a number of people previously come forward to the gardaí who had observed the Tierney family car - Renault Estate registration number 35-HIP parked at Newpark Fen on October 21, 1984.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who was walking or cycling at or near Newpark on the night of October 21, 1984 to come forward. They are also appealing to any member of the public who many have seen person(s) walking or cycling or any vehicle including or any vehicles including the renault 18 35-HIP on or near the Bleach Road on the night of October 21.

“We are appealing to all members of the public with any information to contact An Garda Síochana - notwithstanding the passage of time and all information will be welcomed by the investigation team,” added Supt Hughes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.