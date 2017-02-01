New Boosterjet small engine is a real gift to the latest Suzuki S-Cross

The acclaimed Boosterjet engines first utilised in the Vitara S and Baleno models are now available on the new Suzuki S-Cross.

The latest S-Cross goes on sale in Ireland on October 17, with prices starting at €20,995.

The S-Cross is available here with 1.0-litre (5-speed) and 1.4-litre (6-speed) petrol engines, plus a 1.6-litre (6-speed) diesel.

There is a choice of three grades, the entry level SZ4, SZ-T (€24,495), which is expected to be the most popular, and the top of the range SZ5 (€28,495), which comes with double sliding panoramic glass sunroof fitted as standard.

Major facelift

The S-Cross first went on sale in 2013. The major facelifted model is introduced with more distinctive and upright front end styling offering a stronger and bolder road presence.

Ground clearance is now slightly higher at 180mm versus 165mm.

New design headlamps help provide both higher efficiency and a sharper look.

At the rear, newly designed LED rear combination lamps are used to provide a cleaner and more contemporary style.

The distinctive new interior design utilises an updated soft-touch dashboard pad, framing highlights for the centre panel and newly designed seat fabric for SZ4 and SZ-T models.

Seven airbags

All SZ4 models are equipped as standard with seven airbags, ESP, Bluetooth, DAB digital radio, air conditioning, daytime running lights (DRL), 16” alloy wheels, cruise control with speed limiter, air conditioning, heated door mirrors, black protective skid plates and black wheel arch extensions.

SZ-T adds LED Projector Headlamps, satellite navigation, polished 17” alloy wheels, rear parking camera, front and rear parking proximity sensors, dual zone automatic air conditioning, front fog lamps, rear privacy glass, silver roof rails and silver rear skid plates.

Fleet buyers

Suzuki introduced the SZ-T model specifically with fleet buyers in mind, although it is available to retail customers as well.

Equipment for the top of the range SZ5 model includes radar brake support (RBS), leather seat upholstery, heated front seats, double sliding panoramic sunroof and aluminium roof rails.

The Boosterjet engines help S-Cross offers low fuel consumption and low CO2 emissions.

CO2 emissions are just 113g/km for the 1.0-litre 2WD model.

Suzuki’s Boosterjet petrol engine technology was first utilised in Vitara as a 1.4-litre unit earlier in 2016. The 1.0-litre followed in Baleno.

After the debut of the three cylinder Boosterjet 1.0-litre unit this engine technology now continues for the facelift S-Cross.

Offering the same level of power and torque of a much larger capacity normally aspirated engine (1.8-litre), it delivers an effortless drive and genuine driving pleasure.

Output

This unit has an output of 111ps and is also Direct Injection turbocharged (DITC). The engine offers 170Nm of torque available from 2,000rpm through to 3,500rpm.

The 1.0-litre engine offers nine per cent more torque than the outgoing 1.6-litre petrol.

The 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine has a power output of 140ps and offers 220Nm of torque available from just 1,500rpm.

Torque output

The 1.6-litre DDiS engine has a torque output of 320Nm from just 1,750rpm and uses a variable geometry turbocharger (VGT).

Suzuki’s ALLGRIP system is available on SZ-T and SZ5 models.

All Suzuki models come with a three-year/60,000-mile new vehicle warranty, one year AA Suzuki Assistance, providing 24-hour UK and European roadside assistance, recovery and associated services.