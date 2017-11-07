Seat all set to drive in with dashing Arona

The eagerly anticipated all-new SEAT Arona crossover has been unveiled.

The range will arrive in Ireland at the end of the month and prices start from €17,995 for the 1.0 TSi (95bhp) version.



The Arona is the brand's third new model release in 2017 after the upgraded Leon and the all-new Ibiza.

This is another addition to the SEAT range in its biggest product offensive ever, which also includes the Ateca SUV and the upcoming large 7-seater size SUV that will be released in late 2018.

The Arona sits neatly within the SUV range as the younger brother to the Ateca yet has all of the driving assistance and infotainment systems you would expect, such as Front Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hill Hold control, Fatigue Detection, Rain and Headlight Sensors and Multi-Collision Brake.

Keyless Entry and Start System, precise and high-quality rear camera, premium 8" black panel touchscreen, wireless charger with GSM signal amplifier are also available as part of SEAT’s commitment to delivering the very best technology.

Rear Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection and Park Assistance System, which works for both parallel and angle parking, are all included in the impressive offering.

In terms of connectivity, Arona features Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Mirror Link.

The trim levels

Like the Leon, Ateca and Ibiza, the all-new Arona offers S, SE, FR and XCELLENCE trims.

The dual-coloured (red and white) ambient indoor LED light and dual-zone climate control with an aircare filter are also available on the Arona, while at the front of the car, the triangular headlights with its attractive colour and excellent luminance make the Arona instantly recognisable.

The FR trim includes optional dual-mode suspension, and the SEAT Drive Profile with four modes: Normal, Sport, Eco and Individual.

To simplify the process of outfitting the new SEAT Arona, the optional equipment is grouped into packages.

Strength nowadays lies in efficiency and reliability. All the engines available have direct injection, a turbocharger and feature an automatic stop and start system.

The engines

There are three different petrol engines, all with an aluminium block.

The first is the 3-cylinder, 95 PS 1.0 TSI, which is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also available is this same engine but in a 115 PS version, which comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox or the dual-clutch seven-speed DSG transmission.

The third is the new four-cylinder, 150 PS TSI with active cylinder disconnection technology, which is exclusive to the FR trim and is connected to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

As for diesel options, the efficient and reliable 1.6 TDI will be available with 95 and 115 PS.

The 95 PS version can be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or the 7-speed DSG, and the 115 PS with a 6-speed gearbox.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland commented: “Our SUV range is proving to be extremely popular, and the Arona is the perfect complement to its larger brother the Ateca which is continuing to generate a phenomenal reaction from Irish drivers.”