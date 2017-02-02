So, you are thinking of buying a new car - things to know

If you are in the market for a new set of wheels, there are a few things you should give very serious consideration to.

Everyone would like to be seen driving round in a new, great looking and expensive car. However, before you go full steam ahead to buying your dream car, there's a few things you should first consider.

While you may have the budget for a car, the cost of car tax, insurance, petrol or diesel and repairs must also be factored in.

What's more, you have more rights when buying a car from a dealership over buying a used car online.

Do your research

Deciding on what car you want to buy means doing thorough research. Not only do you need to compare prices, but fuel efficiency, safety rating, cost of tax and reliability.

Take notes as you progress through your research, looking at both new and used models.

Analyse various makes and models and go to the manufacturer's website to read reviews.

Take your time and talk to people who know about cars to assist you in confirming your decision.

Before rushing out to the dealership, check your budget for buying a car, taxing and insuring it.

Keep in mind the smaller the engine and a thing called the C02 figure, the cheaper the motor tax will be.

If you're taking out a car loan, check your credit rating before buying that Jag, or you may get a shock if your loan isn't approved.

Buying from dealer

Buying a new or used car from a car dealership means you are protected by the Sale of Goods and Supplies Services Act.

As a consumer you have rights whether the car is new or used, so if the car has any defaults it's the responsibility of the dealership under the warranty.

A commercial vehicle does not fall under the same protection.

Buying a second hand or used car

There are good bargains at car auctions, in newspaper classified ads and on websites like donedeal.ie and adverts.ie but be warned you are then fully responsible for any repairs the car needs.

When buying at auction make yourself familiar with the terms and conditions before bidding. If you're buying from a private individual, hire a mechanic to check the car is in good working condition before buying it.

Changing of car ownership

Once a car is sold the change of ownership must be registered with the Driver and Vehicle Computer Services Division of the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Ownership

Change of ownership is done in two ways depending on if the car was first registered on or before 1993.

If your vehicle was first registered before 1993, you must do the change of ownership in you local Motor Tax office.

If your vehicle was first registered after 1993, it can be registered with the Vehicle Registration Unit of the Dept of Transport or at your local Motor Tax Office.

You cannot tax a car until it is registered in your name but once it's registered you can pay your tax online or at your local motor tax office.