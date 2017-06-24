Kilkenny's Gaynor Cup girls get international coaching

Schoolgirls' soccer in Kilkenny will get an international boost after the League's under-14 Gaynor Cup team were put through their paces by the Republic of Ireland senior women's team manager.

The Cats were selected for a special coaching session, which was led by Colin Bell and Sue Ronan, the Head of Women's Football for the FAI.

The Cats were picked ahead of all other teams after impressing Bell, Ronan and other FAI coaches with their performances at this year's inter-league competition at the University of Limerick.

Kilkenny, who are coached by Fran Egan and David Doyle, will compete for a top eight finish when they play their final two games tomorrow.

It was a good week also for the League's under-16 team. They will contest the Bowl final against Clare tomorrow (Sunday).