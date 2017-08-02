Kilkenny golf: Things heating up in Golfer of the Year

The Kilkenny Honda Centre Golfer of the Year competition is set up for an exciting finish. With just three scoring competitions to be completed, the pack are closing in on long time leader, Brendan Power.

The remaining competitions are the August Monthly Medal, President Ollie Cullen’s prize and the Club Singles, which has reached the quarter-final stage.

With 20 points for the winner of the President’s prize and Club Singles and 15 for the ’Medal, and with the top 20 and ties earning points The Golfer of the Year can be won by any player in the top 30.

The leaders are - Brendan Power 37 pts; Tom McInerney 36 pts; John Larkin 35 pts; Cathal O’Neill, Frank J. Dalton, Tom Hickey and Eamon Brennan 34 pts; Anthony Cleere 33 pts; Conor Boland, Cormac Hickey and Liam Cody.

It is good to see Cathal O’Neill challenging for the title he has so kindly sponsored for the last five years.

LAHINCH: Six members, Mark Power, Luke Donnelly, Eddie Power, Graham Nugent, Paul O’Hara and Michael Buggy headed to Lahinch last week for the South of Ireland Championship.

The format was 36 hole stroke play qualifier on Wednesday and Thursday with the top 64 players going forward to matchplay on Friday.

Conditions were difficult and the cut came at 160 (+16). Three players on this score missed out. None of the Kilkenny players made the cut. Mark and Luke went closest on 161.

Rowan Lester Hermitage was leading qualifier on 143 (-1).

COURSE NEWS: There will be no divot repair session next Monday due to the Bank Holiday. Members will probably do a session on Tuesday (8th) as Monday the 14th could be busy with girls practising for the Leinster girls championship on Tuesday, August 15.

A text message will be sent to those on the volunteer list next Tuesday morning.

SOCIAL GOLF: Social mixed golf continues on Friday. Sign in before 5.30pm for the draw for teams at 5.45pm. Golf commences at 6pm with a shotgun start.

The format will be a champagne scramble with teams of three or four depending on numbers.

Other dates for diary - Friday, August 11 and Friday, August 18.

RESULTS: Wednesday, July 26, ladies and gents Open singles (CSS home 71, visitors 72) 1 Jerry Rowe (13) 42pts; 2 P.J. Carter (18) 41pts; 3 Rob Kearney (11) 39pts. (b6); Best Gross, Jeff Kealy (3) 33pts; 5 Conor Morrissey (12) 39pts; 6 Dick Curtin (11) 39pts; 7 Frank Dalton (9) 38pts (b9).

Ladies - Carol McGowan (V.) (34) 42pts.

Two's Club - 6th Thomas Comerford, Eamon O’Connor, John Burke, Thomas Barry; 10th. Dick Curtin, Martin Byrne, Chris FitzPatrick; 15th Marian Woods; 17th Jeff Kealy, Norman Williams,

Each 'Two' receives €24.20 credit in the Pro Shop.

Saturday Intermediate Scratch Cup, Gross results, 1 John G. Foley (11), Borris 75; 2 Rob Kearney (10) 78 (b3); 3 Conor Morrissey (11) 78; 4 Nathan Ryan (12) 79 (b6); 5 Gerry Rowe (11) 79.

Nett results - 1 Raymond Barry (14) 65; 2 Nicholas Walsh (13) 67 (b9); 3 Frank Byrne (17) 67

CSS - Saturday home 71, visitors 72.

Two's Club - 4th Eddie Guilfoyle; 6th Joe O’Neill, David DeLoughry; 10th Richard Dore; 15th Conor Morrissey, Neil Loy.

Each 'Two' receives €43 credit in the Pro Shop.

Sunday, President Ollie Cullen’s prize to the ladies, 1 Mary Leahy Browne (4) 37pts; 2. Jan Browne (5) 40pts; best Gross, Ann Smee (6) 32pts; Class A - Mags Cuddihy (10) 37pts; Class B - Niamh Glynn (25) 38pts; Class C - Mary Corcoran (33) 35pts; 3 Catherine O'Neill (24) 37pts; 4 Catherine King (20) 36pts; 5 Ann Gunning (26) 34pts (b9); 6 Evelyn Crotty (12) 34pts; 7 Valerie Graham (24) 34pts; 8 Phyl Doyle (13) 34pts; 9 Bridie McGarry (8) 34pts.

Two’s Club - Dervilla O’Byrne, Jan Browne, Mary Leahy Browne, Ann Geoghegan, Katie Keenan.

Nine hole Stableford - 1 Pat Walsh (27) 17pts.

Senior gents, July 27, 13 hole competition, 1 Pat Foley, Mick Crotty, Bob Greany, Joe Ledwidge 66pts; 2 Gerry Leahy, Michael McCarthy, Jimmy Rhatigan, Seamus O'Sullivan 64pts; 3 Jerry O'Dwyer, Tom Brett, Chris Kelly, Tom Reade 62pts; 4 Geoff Meagher, Andy Hughes, Jim Treacy, Joe Nolan 61pts (b6); 5 Michael Grant, Eddie Geraghty, Frank Dalton, Jack Nolan 61pts. (b6); 6 Tom Gunning, Reay Brandon, Peter Dabinett, Paddy Hally 61pts; 7 Noel Skehan, Ger Power, Mick O'Brien, Joe O'Driscol 60pts.

Nearly 60 players took part.

The next competition for the seniors is on Thursday (10.30am).

UPCOMING EVENTS: Thursday, August 10, inaugural Club President Ollie Cullen’s prize to the senior men; Monday, August 14, seniors away outing to Mountrath. Entry sheet for this outing will be available on Thursday.

JUNIORS: Monday Captain Rob O’Shea’s prize and Lady Captain Liz Cleere’s prize.

The Summer junior/juvenile competitions continue every Monday throughout the season, excluding Bank Holiday Mondays.

Bookings are available online a week in advance.

Monday, July 24, 18 hole Stableford (full handicap) 1 Louis Walsh (8) 41pts; 2 Sean Manogue, 39pts (b9); 3 Mikes Kennedy, 39pts.

Junior handicap - 1 Mikey Raggett 41pts; 2. Billy Fitzpatrick 39pts; 3 Charlie Delahunty 38pts.

Girls - 1 Jan Browne 37pts.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday) 9am to 5.16pm club tree fund-raiser, three person team event; Thursday, 9.32 to 10.28am senior ladies, 10.36am to 1.08pm senior gents, 1.16 to 2.12pm members time; Friday, 12.12 to 1pm members time, 1.08 to 2.28pm visiting Captains, 4.36 to 7pm mixed Social Golf; Saturday, 7.32 to 8.36am members time, 8.52am 4.39pm Open four person team event (re-scheduled from Open Week), sponsored by Duggan Steel Ltd; Sunday, 7.32am to 5.08pm ladies and gents Open singles; Monday, 8.28am to 5.30pm Open four person team, club fund-raiser; Tuesday, 8.20 to 10.44am ladies 9 and 18 hole ABC Stroke and Ladies into Golf competition, 12.20 to 2..36pm ladies 9 and 18 hole ABC Stroke and Ladies into Golf competition, 4.04 to 5.24pm ladies 18 hole ABC Stroke, 6.28 to 7pm Ladies into Golf; Wednesday, August 9, 10.12 to 10.36am visitors/guests, 1 to 2.20pm members time.

PRO SHOP CORNER: Intro to Odyssey month with tour putting coach Phil Kenyon from Harold Swash Putting.

Pro Shop special offers for all ladies clothing clearing at half marked price.

A selection of men's clothing will be clearing at half marked price. All Galvin Green rain suits and clothing greatly reduced.

Guaranteed waterproof bags €149. A selection of club crested shirts €25.

LADIES CLUB: The senior foursomes team defeated Enniscorthy in wet and windy conditions in Carlow last week. It was an evenly contested match.

In the top match Mary Leahy Browne and Mary O'Shea lost on the 17th.

In the middle match Katie Keenan and Bridie McGarry, who were ahead throughout, won on the 16th.

At one all it was down to Jan Browne and Mags Cuddihy in the last match. They were 2 up through 15 but lost the 16th to a good up and down from Enniscorthy.

This led to a nail biting finish. On the par 3 17th, Enniscorthy were on the front of the green a long way from the pin while Kilkenny faced a difficult bunker shot.

However, a great bunker shot from Mags Cuddihy ensured a good half. Kilkenny followed up with a birdie on the 18th to secure victory for the team.

Kilkenny are now through to the Mid-Leinster final which will be played in Tramore on September 2.

Team managers Eithne Murphy and Phyl Doyle thanked all the panel members for their contribution and also those who travelled to support the team.

RESULTS: Sunday/Tuesday, July 23 to 25, 18 hole Stableford, sponsored by The Pembrooke Hotel, 1 Ann Kelly (28) 42pts (b9); 2. Mary Corcoran (35) 42pts (b9); best Gross, Mary Leahy Browne (3) 35pts; 3 Amy Keating (21) 40pts (b9); 4 Mary O'Shea (12) 40pts (b9); 5 Gillian McDonnell (15) 39pts; 6 Breda Roche (14) 38pts.

Nine hole Stableford - 1 Kathleen Price (32) 15pts; 2. Frances Gray (36) 15pts.

Ladies into Golf winner Marian Dowd 7pts.

DIARY: Sunday, August 13, Lady President Liz Kinsella’s prize.

Senior ladies July 27, 9 hole competition, 1 Joan Cashin, Margaret Harmer, Mary Feighery, 39; 2. Mary Prendergast, Mary Gorman, Francis Gray 38; 3 Catherine Keane, Josie Bolger, Audrey Marnell 36; 4 Shelia Brennan, Breda Kavanagh, Breda O'Loughlin 33.

The next competition for the senior ladies is a 9 hole event on Thursday. Draw is at 9.30am for immediate tee off.

Names need to be in by 9.20am.

The next away outing is to Faithlegg on Thursday, August 10. For those who want to attend, there is an entry sheet pinned to the Senior Ladies’ notice board. The numbers are limited.

BORRIS

The following are the results of the Open seniors played at Borris on Tuesday, July 25, 1 Pat Furlong (20) 41pts (b9); 2 Jim Whelan (13) 41pts; 3 Vinny Lambe (22) 40pts.

The Twos Club was worth €14.

Step House Hotel, 9 hole singles, Friday, July 28, 1 Joe O’Neill (12) 21pts; 2 John Tuite (12) 20pts; 3 Joe O’Neill 20pts.

The fourth hole was drawn as the birdie hole and there were two winners of €19.50 - Kieran Lucas and Liam Fogarthy.

Open singles (Golfer of the Year) on Saturday and Sunday, 1 David Kelly (21) 45pts; 2 Stephen Gannon (14) 39pts (b9); 3 Conor Geoghegan (6) 39pts (b9); Gross Murt Monghan (7) 31pts; 4 Des Gannon (16) 39pts.

The Twos Club was worth €21.

Get in to Golf, 18 holes singles, 1 Paudie O’Toole; 2 Robert Canning; 3 John Brophy.

Congratulations were extended to John Foley on winning the Intermediate Scratch in Kilkenny golf club with an excellent score of 76 gross.

DIARY: Step House Hotel 9 hole singles on Friday; Open singles Golfer of the Year on Saturday and Sunday.

Booking online at Borris golf club.ie or call the club for a tee time (059-9773310).

Summer Camps are being organised each Monday and Wednesday from 9am to 12.30pm.

The Camps are for boys and girls aged between 9 and 16. Camps continue until the end of August.

The children will be coached by Eddie Brophy. All enquires to 059-9773310.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the club Lotto which is worth €1,700. The numbers drawn were 9, 21, 22 and 23.

The three lucky dips were Rose Murphy, Louis Cosgrave and Kevin Cosgrave.

The next jackpot will be €1, 800. Tickets cost €2 and are available from club members and at the bar in the clubhouse. Enquiries to the club 059- 9773310.