Greyhound news: Sweet success for Lemon Jingler

The card at Kilkenny greyhound track on Friday featured the first round of the Danny Norton Memorial A4 stake and also the Frank Wall Mans Shop A2 Stake.

The going was rated .20 slow for the 525 and .30 slow for the 725.

The fastest time of the night was posted in the sixth race, an A3 525. Punters laid in to DownToMattys and he was sent off 4/6 favourite.

However, the race was over at trap rise when Lemon Jingler blew the lid, considering how strong running late on she has been in previous races.

She turned the race into a solo and won by five lengths from Power Dragon, stopping the clock in a career best and an excellent time of 28.91.

The grader will be pleased with this race as less than three and half lengths covered the entire field at the business end.

Silver Mix led early and up the front straight led a length and a half from Moneygall Rois. Down the back straight Tycoon Rita made progress and hit the front into the fifth bend.

Up the home straight the field completely closed up and Moneygall Rois came again near the line and won by a neck from Tycoon Rita back in second in a time of 41.35.

Race 2 525 A3

Money came for Kilgraney Vail and she went off 6/4 favourite.

From trap rise Garryglass Tiger and Kilgraney led to the bend.

Down the back straight Kilgraney slightly headed the race but Garryglass Tiger had taken back the lead between the closing two bends.

Round the last Garryglass Tiger railed tightly while Kilgraney went a bit wide and Tiger slipped on to win by two lengths from Kilgraney in a time of 29.34.

Danny Norton heat 1

The punters were split between Durango and Bridie To Be with Bridie going off the 6/4 jolly.

That pair had the race to themselves from trap rise with Durango getting the bend from Bridie.

Into the third Durango asserted and went away to win by four lengths from Bridie in 29.20.

Im Just Saying was put in evens favourite but it was Skeogh Man again showing his early pace who dominated the race.

Skeogh Man cleared the first where the jolly was impeded at the back of the field.

The Man was five lengths clear down the back.

From halfway the jolly was cutting into the lead but Skeogh Man was still two lengths too good at the line in a time of 29.46.

Race 5 A4, heat 3

Condor Allie and Angel Holly, the 7/4 favourite, went to the bend where Holly took over.

Angel Holly led Arabian Fire a length into the third and although Arabian Fire closed all the way to the line Angel Holly held on to win by half a length in 29.44.

Race 7, A2 Frank Wall Mans Shop, heat 1.

Devils Red Grey went off the 6/4 favourite but had no answer to the strong running of Foulkscourt Rose.

Tanami Sand and Foulkscourt Rose broke best with Rose going round the first in front. Down the back straight Rose led Devils Red Grey by three lengths and they continued this way to the line where Foulkscourt Rose was still three clear in a smart 29.09.

In an open betting race Bagenalstown Boy led Boomalong and Lemon Donald round the first.

Bagenalstown was still in front down the back straight but Lemon Donald showed the pace of the race to take it up into the third and win by three and a half lengths from Bagenalstown Boy in 29.07.

Punters put in Trumera Wood as 6/4 favourite but it was a 6/1 outsider, Galmonian Richie, who dominated the race from trap rise.

He was four lengths clear of Trumera Wood and Starbucks Star down the back straight.

These two closed up coming up the home straight but Galmonian Richie held on by half a length from Starbucks Star in a time of 29.50.

Star of the Week - Lemon Jingler. This week saw her put a flying start to her normal finishing power and it proved an excellent combination.

One to Watch - Local Man. Not the strongest of stayers but he looks a certain leader and winner once he gets a clear run early on.